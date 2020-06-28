LONG POND, Pa. — Brandon Jones took home a trophy and sent a car to the scrap heap in about an hour at Pocono.

Jones won a two-lap sprint to the finish to win the wreck-filled Truck Series race, the first of three NASCAR races Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Jones’ enjoyment was short-lived — he wrecked on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race.

The Truck race never got any momentum and dragged from start to finish because of nine caution flags and two red flags on a sloppy day of racing.

“We finally did it,” Jones said. “We’ve been close in the past.”

