DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joe Gibbs has had the hottest hand in NASCAR this season. Now, after Erik Jones’ gritty, overnight victory at Darlington Raceway, the championship owner has four aces ready to contend for another title.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have each won four times this season. The weak spot seemed to be Jones, a talented young driver carefully brought along by Joe Gibbs Racing who had yet to truly take flight in the NASCAR Cup Series. But with Busch charging up behind the 23-year-old Jones’ bumper, the youngster kept out in front to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in the early-morning hours Monday.
It was hard sometimes, Jones acknowledged, to smile politely through early week organizational gatherings where a victory by Busch, Hamlin or Truex was celebrated.This week, Jones gave JGR something to celebrate.
“It’s frustrating in a way, right,” he said. “You get to the Cup Series and you think you’re Superman and it’s going to be really easy.”
Instead, Jones was knocked around on the track at times as he figured out how to win at the sports’ highest level.
He was in position to win from the pole at Bristol his rookie year of 2017 but finished second to Busch. In July 2018, Jones picked up his first Cup Series victory by outlasting Truex Jr. at Daytona. It was a long wait for his second one, and some wondered if he had the moxie to win for Gibbs.
Gibbs said earlier this summer he was excited about Jones’ future.
“Erik can sense it,” Gibbs said at Pocono in July. “We all know with young guys, drivers have been there, once they get it, it can be something special for them. Erik’s right on the verge.”
Jones felt his final run at Darlington was a welcome breakthrough. He took the lead from Kyle Larson, then had to stay in front of Busch over the final 50 laps for the victory. Jones was in solid playoff position without the win. But crew chief Chris Gayle said the team wanted to make the field the right way with a victory: “That’s what feels so good to me right now.”
Southern 500 Results
Sunday
Darlington, S.C.
Lap Length: 1.366 miles
(Pole number in parentheses)
1. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367.
2. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367.
3. (33) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 367.
4. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367.
5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367.
6. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 367.
7. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367.
8. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 367.
9. (17) Paul Menard, Ford, 367.
10. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367.
11. (5) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 367.
12. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 367.
13. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366.
14. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 366.
15. (22) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 366.
16. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 366.
17. (30) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366.
18. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 365.
19. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 365.
20. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 365.
21. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 365.
22. (20) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 365.
23. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 365.
24. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 365.
25. (25) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 364.
26. (26) David Ragan, Ford, 363.
27. (32) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 362.
28. (31) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 361.
29. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 356.
30. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 355.
31. (37) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 354.
32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 352.
33. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 351.
34. (39) Joey Gase(i), Toyota, 349.
35. (38) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 344.
36. (27) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 330.
37. (18) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, Accident, 274.
38. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 274.
39. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 194.
