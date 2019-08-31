DARLINGTON, S.C. — Jimmie Johnson knows he’s staring down the wrong kind of history when he lines up at Darlington Raceway.
Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, is 18th in the standings heading into today’s Southern 500, two spots and a huge 26 points out of NASCAR’s 16-team playoffs — a grid Johnson has made since the postseason started in 2004.
While the fire still burns for the 43-year-old driver, Johnson must confront an 83-race winless streak, a crew chief in the job just over a month and only two chances left in the regular season to keep his playoff run intact.
“I want to get out there and earn another victory and earn my way into these playoffs,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re all here for.”
Johnson’s road the past couple of seasons since his final title in 2016 has been rocky. His last win came in Dover in June 2017, an interminable drought for someone tied for sixth in career victories with 83. And with retirements of his Hendrick Motorsports dream-team teammates of Jeff Gordon in 2015 and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 have come the whispers about how long Johnson should continue.
“I would like to see him just win to shut everyone up, I guess,” said racing rival Kyle Larson, a Johnson fan growing up.
Johnson would have to best some of the hottest drivers to do it.
Denny Hamlin, winless in 2018, has had a big bounce-back season and seems to be peaking as the playoffs approach. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won four times this year, including at Pocono and Bristol the past four races. Hamlin’s looking for more at Darlington.
“We want to win as many races as I can, especially after not winning last year,” Hamlin said. “We want to take advantage of every single opportunity we can to win. Certainly over the last eight weeks, when we consider our best finishing potential, it’s all been a streak of ones.”
Hamlin starts ninth tonight. William Byron, Johnson’s Hendrick teammate, won the pole, his fourth of the season. Byron also joins Hall of Famers Fireball Roberts and Bill Elliott as the only NASCAR drivers to win poles for three of the circuit’s crown jewel racess — Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 — in the same season.
Brad Keselowski, defending Southern 500 champ, starts second.
