That’s some bad hat, Harry. And that’s some scary movie, thanks in large part to one of the great mood-setting movie scores of all time. I was 10 when I saw it (without parental permission) for the first time on HBO at a friend’s house. All these years later, it’s still the last movie to give me nightmares.

— Jeff Mills, Sports Writer

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments