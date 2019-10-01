Wake Forest Elon Football

Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

It’s not hard to identify that the early season leader for ACC player of the year has been Wake Forest’s best player.

Newman ranks in the top 10 nationally for total offense per game (356.6 total yards, seventh), touchdown passes (14, tied-seventh), passing yards (1,521, fourth) and points responsible for (102, tied-fifth). He’s already put another game-winning touchdown on his résumé with the touchdown pass to Kendall Hinton in the season opener, he became the third player in program history to throw five touchdowns in a game and he’s cut down on making dangerous throws.

Not to be forgotten, Newman has 262 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His 102-yard performance at Boston College was the first 100-yard game of his career.

In short: Newman is playing better than nearly every player in the country — and doesn’t seem to be caught up in any of the numbers that accompany that.

“I don’t worry about any national attention. Any attention I get, it’s just credit to the guys around me,” Newman said last week. “The only thing that I would like to be noticed for is winning.”

