CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Ivy League today canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
The tournaments are the first at the Division I level to be canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.
The NCAA men’s and women’s Division I Tournaments begin next week, and the Greensboro Coliseum will host first- and second-round games on March 20 and 22. The NCAA has said it plans to play its games at the planned sites as scheduled with no adjustments but is monitoring the situation.
The Ivy League also announced today it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.
The Providence, R.I.-based league said the decision was made in “accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.”
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in a statement the league shares the disappointment of players and coaches.
“Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision,” she said.
The league said all tickets will be refunded.
The Ivy League women’s tournament was scheduled to be played Friday, with top-seeded Princeton facing Columbia and No. 2 seed Penn facing Yale. The winners were to meet in the championship game Saturday at 5 p.m.
The men’s tournament was set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with top-seeded Yale playing Penn, followed by No. 2 seed Harvard facing Princeton. The men’s championship game was scheduled for Sunday.
“It’s a bittersweet moment for us,” Yale spokesman Mike Gambardella said. “We’re happy our men will get an (automatic bid), but disappointed that our women won’t be able to compete for a championship.”
