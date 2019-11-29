Charlotte 38
Old Dominion 22
NORFOLK, Va. — Benny LeMay ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 38-22 on Saturday.
LeMay’s 16-yard touchdown run for Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) broke a 7-all tie. Aaron McAllister’s 9-yard scoring run early in the second made it 21-7 and Jonathan Cruz made a 36-yard field goal with 7:37 before intermission to make it a 17-point lead at the break.
Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis’ 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive, but the Monarchs never got closer.
Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers.
Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.
Charlotte will learn its bowl fate today.
Stone Smartt passed for 173 yards for the Monarchs, who ended the season with 11 straight defeats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.