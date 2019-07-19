caption
NEWPORT, R.I. — Top-seeded John Isner overcame extremely hot conditions and a first-set tiebreaker loss to beat fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Saturday and advance to the Hall of Fame Open final.
Isner will face Alexander Bublik, a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 winner over Marcel Granollers. It’s Bublik’s first career ATP final.
Playing in a feel-like temperature in the 90s, Isner, ranked 15th in the world, broke in the second game of the final set. He won in 2011, ’12 and ’17.
“The length of the match is fine. That’s what happens, especially with matches like mine,” Isner said. “It’s really hot and humid and takes a lot (out) of you. ... I don’t feel really great right now.”