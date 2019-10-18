APTOPIX Wisconsin Illinois Football

Illinois’ Josh Imatorbhebhe, second from right, celebrates with teammates including Donny Navarro (86) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct.19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-21. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

 Holly Hart

Illinois 24

Wisconsin 23

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.

Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten), who were 30 ½-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that set up the winning drive.

Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25 with 34 seconds left and then the Illini set up McCourt to attempt a winner. The junior kicker was down the middle with the field goal to give coach Lovie Smith the most significant victory of his four-year tenure in Champaign.

“Our program, we needed to get a signature win. I was just hoping today was the day, and the day came,” Smith said.

Fans rushed the field when it was over and “Jump Around” — a signature song at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium — blared at Memorial Stadium.

After the first six weeks of the college football season produced few surprises at the top of the rankings, there have now been major upsets in consecutive weeks. Last week it was then-No. 3 Georgia losing at home to South Carolina in double overtime.

Wisconsin becomes the second-highest ranked team to lose to an unranked foe this season.

