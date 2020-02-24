RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes, intent on staying in the fight for a Stanley Cup playoff spot this season, shook up their lineup on the NHL’s trade deadline day by making major moves.
The Canes first obtained forward Vincent Trocheck from the Florida Panthers on Monday. Later, just before the 3 p.m. trade deadline, they added defensemen Brady Skjei of the New York Rangers and Sami Vatanen from the New Jersey Devils.
The price was steep for Trocheck. The Canes traded away centers Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark, defensive prospect Chase Priskie and forward Eetu Luostarinen.
To get Skjei., 25, the Canes gave up a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft — Carolina has two in the first round and the Rangers pick will get the lesser of the two, Canes general manager Don Waddell said Monday. The deal, Waddell said, is pending a final trade call with the league.
Vatanen, 28, was acquired for forward Janne Kuokkanen, defenseman Fredrik Claesson and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick.
Vatanen will give the Canes another right-hand shooting D-man but has not played since Feb. 1, when he bruised a leg blocking a shot. Vatanen is on NHL injured reserve and the Canes expect him to be in the lineup in early March.
The addition of Skjei and Vatanen help shore up a blue line missing injured defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce, who suffered a shoulder injury Saturday in the game against Toronto. Waddell said Hamilton and Pesce both were placed on Long Term Injured Reserve on Monday, allowing the Canes the salary-cap flexibility to pursue the deals.
Trocheck, 26, has been a team leader for the Panthers and a steady offensive producer, although his numbers have dipped the past two years because of injuries. The Pittsburgh native has 10 goals and 26 assists in 55 games this season but scored a career-high 31 goals and finished with a career-best 75 points in 2017-18.
“It’s my first time being traded and I spent my whole time in Florida, so saying bye to those guys is tough,” Trocheck said on a Monday media call. “At the same time, I am very excited to get to Carolina. I’ve heard nothing but great things from guys who have been in the organization. Definitely looking forward to a fresh start.”
Trocheck suffered a broken ankle in November 2018 after a collision with Canes forward Ryan Dzingel, then with the Ottawa Senators.
That limited him to 55 games last season. He was injured again in October after blocking a shot.
“The injury (in 2018) I had a bit of a setback,” Trocheck said. “But for the last month or so I’d say I felt back to my normal self in a sense of kind of playing with speed and doing the things I used to do. At this point I feel like I’m 100 percent.”
Trocheck has two years remaining on his contact at $4.75 million a season. Haula is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and Wallmark a restricted free agent.
“Vincent brings elements of skill and competitiveness that fit the mold of the style we want to play,” Waddell said.
