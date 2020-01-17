Hurricanes Blue Jackets Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes athletic trainer Doug Bennett attends to Dougie Hamilton after Hamilton was injured in the second period of Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hamilton suffered a broken left fibula.

 Jay LaPrete/The Associated Press

RALEIGH — The news was not good Friday for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton, injured Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, has a broken left fibula, the team confirmed. Hamilton, who was having an All-Star season and was a potential Norris Trophy candidate, was undergoing further medical evaluation Friday.

“That’s a tough one,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Obviously you hate to see guys get hurt. It’s unfortunate but it’s part of it.”

Canes center Jordan Staal suffered a similar injury in a preseason exhibition game in September 2014 against the Buffalo Sabres. Staal underwent surgery to repair a broken fibula and had an estimated recovery time of three to four months.

Staal returned to the lineup in late-December 2014, a little more than three months after surgery.

Hamilton was selected to compete for the Metropolitan Division team in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis later this month. The NHL announced Friday that Hamilton would be replaced by Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

Hamilton was injured Thursday with 16.4 seconds left in the second period.

Hamilton and Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund were chasing after the puck when they had their legs tangle, Hamilton falling backward and bending his left leg under him.

This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of BH Media, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.

