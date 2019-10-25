Hurricanes 4

Blackhawks 0

RALEIGH — Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots to record his second shutout in 12 days and the Carolina Hurricanes took advantage of the Chicago Blackhawks’ continuing scoring woes in a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Nino Niederreiter had a goal and one assist for the Hurricanes (7-3-1), who broke a three-game winless streak as they returned home following a four-game road swing. Jordan Staal also scored, and Sebastian Aho had two assists.

Chicago (2-5-2) has lost four straight, including one overtime loss, and entered Saturday’s game having scored just one goal in each of its last two games.

Chicago 0 0 0 — 0

Carolina 1 1 2 — 4

First Period—1, Carolina, Svechnikov 2 (Hamilton, Haula), 4:17 (pp).

Second Period—2, Carolina, Niederreiter 1 (Slavin), 19:14.

Third Period—3, Carolina, Staal 2 (Niederreiter, Aho), 3:19 (pp). 4, Carolina, Svechnikov 3 (Aho, Gardiner), 18:49.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 13-11-8—32. Carolina 12-9-10—31.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 3; Carolina 2 of 2.

Goalies—Chicago, Crawford 1-4-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 5-1-1 (32-32).

A—15,738 (18,680). T—2:16.

