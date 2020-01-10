UNCG 86
Furman 73
Site: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
Why the Spartans won
UNCG sophomore forward Kaleb Hunter played his best game since returning from an ankle injury suffered Nov. 30 at Georgetown and reinjured in practice in late December. Hunter finished with 15 points and six rebounds in a team-high 32 minutes to lead the Spartans to an 86-73 victory over Southern Conference front-runner Furman.
Stars
UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 18 points on 8-for-17 shooting, 6 steals, 5 assists; F Kaleb Hunter 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; C James Dickey 8 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists; G Michael Hueitt 13 points, 3-for-5 shooting from three; F Mo Abdulsalam 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting.
Furman: F Noah Gurley 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting, 8 rebounds, 4 assists; G Mike Bothwell 13 points, 3-for-5 from three; F Clay Mounce 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; G Jordan Lyons 9 points.
Notable
UNCG’s Hunter scored six straight points in a 16-second span after Furman had cut the lead to 72-68 with 2:55 left. Hunter sank a 3-pointer, then stole the ball and converted a hoop-and-harm three-point-play to push the lead back to 10. The Paladins never recovered.
The Spartans, who came in off back-to-back losses, haven’t lost three in a row in more than three years. It was a critical victory for The G, which snapped Furman’s seven-game winning streak and handed the Paladins their first SoCon loss.
Leading 34-29 early in the second half, UNCG went on a game-changing 14-3 scoring run to take a 16-point lead. Isaiah Miller scored six points and Angelo Allegri four in the spurt.
UNCG closed the first half on an 11-2 scoring run over the final 3:06 to take a seven-point halftime lead. Shooting guard Hueitt scored five points during the run, including a 3-pointer as UNCG held for the last shot after Hueitt’s steal on the defensive end.
The game was played at Greenville’s downtown arena and drew an announced crowd of 4,646. Furman’s on-campus Timmons Arena seats 2,500.
UNCG came into the game No. 8 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing 58.3 points per game. UNCG was No. 3 in turnover margin at plus-7.1 per game, and the Spartans were plus-6 vs. Furman.
UNCG played without 6-foot-9 forward Kyrin Galloway (ankle), who missed his third straight game. Galloway, a senior, averages 8.1 points, still leads UNCG with 30 3-point field goals and is No. 3 in the league with 23 blocked shots.
He said it
“It’s great to have Kaleb (Hunter) back. Now we need Kyrin Galloway back. When we get to full strength, we’ll be a better team.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach
Records
UNCG: 3-2 SoCon, 13-5 overall.
Furman: 4-1 SoCon, 14-4 overall.
Up next
UNCG: at The Citadel, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Furman: vs. Western Carolina, 7 p.m. Wednesday
