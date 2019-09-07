Grimsley continued to add to its impressive resumé with a big win over Eastern Guilford and Dudley got the upper hand in its annual rivalry with Page to highlight Week 3 in area high school football.

Other HSXtra.com Top 10 winners were Reidsville, Southeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, High Point Christian and Southwest Guilford. Check out our Quick Takes, photo galleries and postgame video interviews.

Tags

Load comments