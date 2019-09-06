With Hurricane Dorian not expected to affect high school football this week we'll get you ready for tonight's games.
Find out why Page-Dudley is THE rivalry game for both teams, who the players to watch are and who Spencer Turkin and Joe Sirera are picking in every game involving area teams.
And come back Friday night for reports and photo galleries from Page-Dudley, Eastern Guilford-Grimsley, Northwest Guilford-Southeast Guilford and more.
