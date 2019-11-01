With one week to go in the regular season for NCHSAA football teams, there's still plenty to play for after Friday night's games.
• Grimsley's 33-25 win over Ragsdale means the Whirlies will travel to Page with a chance to not only end 12 years of futility against the Pirates but to win the Metro 4-A Conference title.
• Dudley's 49-6 win at Southwest Guilford, coupled with Mount Tabor's 6-0 loss to Parkland, means the Panthers can win or share the Piedmont Triad 3-A title, depending on the outcomes of next week's games.
• Northern Guilford's 36-12 win over Morehead set up a showdown with Western Alamance next Friday at Johnny Roscoe Stadium to see who finishes third behind Eastern Alamance and Northeast Guilford in the Mid-State 3-A.
• And High Point Christian will face its recent nemesis, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, in a NCISAA Division II semifinal after the Cougars beat Raleigh Wake Christian 40-14.
