Grimsley football players dance in the locker room before their 33-25 win over Ragsdale on Friday night in a Metro 4-A game at Jamieson Stadium.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

With one week to go in the regular season for NCHSAA football teams, there's still plenty to play for after Friday night's games.

Grimsley's 33-25 win over Ragsdale means the Whirlies will travel to Page with a chance to not only end 12 years of futility against the Pirates but to win the Metro 4-A Conference title.

 Dudley's 49-6 win at Southwest Guilford, coupled with Mount Tabor's 6-0 loss to Parkland, means the Panthers can win or share the Piedmont Triad 3-A title, depending on the outcomes of next week's games.

 Northern Guilford's 36-12 win over Morehead set up a showdown with Western Alamance next Friday at Johnny Roscoe Stadium to see who finishes third behind Eastern Alamance and Northeast Guilford in the Mid-State 3-A.

 And High Point Christian will face its recent nemesis, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, in a NCISAA Division II semifinal after the Cougars beat Raleigh Wake Christian 40-14.

