As good as its defense.
Coach Dave Clawson has built the program up to a standard of being a bowl team, having won three straight, but the Deacons are in need of major improvement defensively to take the next step. That could happen this season with the return of several key players, but Wake Forest has work to do along the line aside from Boogie Basham.
Either way, the Deacons should be good enough offensively to overcome defensive struggles, whether it's Sam Hartman or Jamie Newman who wins the starting job at quarterback. Cade Carney will be a workhorse at running back, and Sage Surratt, Scotty Washington and Nolan Groulx make up a solid group of receivers.