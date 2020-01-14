AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Tigers haven’t missed a step — or lost a game — after losing their three best players from last season’s Final Four team.

The fourth-ranked Tigers have ascended 20 spots in the AP Top 25 since the season began, won their first 15 games and sailed through the opening games of SEC play.

Even with a relatively friendly early schedule, it’s an impressive start for a team that had to reload following the program’s first Final Four appearance.

Led by guard Samir Doughty, center Austin Wiley and freshman Isaac Okoro, the Tigers (15-0, 3-0 SEC) are one of two unbeaten teams in Division I, along with No. 7 San Diego State. Auburn visits rival Alabama (8-7, 1-2) tonight.

“Auburn is a tremendous team, one of the best in our league, probably one of the best in the country,” Georgia coach Tom Crean said after the Bulldogs’ 82-60 defeat last weekend. “Any conversation that comes up in the next few months about who could win it all should have Auburn in it.”

It was far from a foregone conclusion that the Tigers, who have often struggled to sustain success from season to season, would still be generating that much buzz in mid-January. They were picked 24th in the preseason rankings.

The Tigers have undergone quite a makeover after the loss of 3-point marksman Bryce Brown, point guard Jared Harper and versatile Chuma Okeke, the program's first NBA draft pick in 18 years. The current group has eight newcomers paired with five seniors.

