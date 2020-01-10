Here’s the problem the Charlotte Hornets face nightly this season:
No NBA team will play 48 minutes with optimal effort and execution. But the Hornets need to be a lot closer to that maximum effort than most teams, based on their limitations, and coach James Borrego is still searching for that “eureka” performance.
“Teams are going to make runs in this league, going to make shots. But can you be (closer to) perfect, and have more aggression, than your opponent can for 48 minutes?” Borrego said of his team after 40 games.
“It’s human nature: You want to relax and let go and take a breath. And you can’t in this league, especially when your margin for error is so small.”
Game 41 for the Hornets — the midway point of an NBA season — came Friday in Salt Lake City at the outset of a four-game West Coast trip. The Hornets have played one of the most front-loaded schedules in the league; some teams have played as many as five fewer games than the Hornets.
What do we know about these guys that we didn’t know in September?
Fragile but feisty
Borrego said he knows this team is competitive, in a way he didn’t know during the summer. They often get down double digits in first quarters, and they’ve been blown out by striking margins at times (by 41 in Milwaukee and in Toronto). But they are resilient, too, which is a surprising trait for a team with young guys playing so many heavy minutes.
Arguably, the most surprising thing about this season is they are top-10 in the NBA in net rating in clutch time; the only team with a losing record in that top 10. The players who make them that way — Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington — are young keepers, not the veterans whose contracts are about to expire. That says good things about the rebuild general manager Mitch Kupchak is overseeing. Twelve of the Hornets’ 15 victories were decided in clutch time (the last five minutes of a game, when the margin is five points or less) including the recent overtime victory at Dallas.
Not enough talent
Fifteen victories is probably a bit ahead of the pace fans anticipated this season. It’s also misleading without this context: Only two of those victories (home against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 5 and at the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 4) were against teams currently with winning records.
While they’ve been good at closing out winnable games, the gap between them and the Bucks, Celtics, Heat, Raptors and 76ers in the Eastern Conference might be even wider than it looked at the season’s outset.
