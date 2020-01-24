PARIS — Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan hardly ever does media. That’s frustrating for those of us who cover the team regularly.
But instances like Friday before the Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks played in Paris illustrate why he’s reluctant. When he’s made available, media worldwide look to lead Jordan down paths that can only end in hassles for him. Like when Jordan was asked to rate Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the “GOAT” department.
“He’s an unbelievable player — one of the best players in the world. If not the best player in the world,” Jordan replied. “I know there’s a natural tendency to compare eras. It’s going to continue to happen. I’m a fan of his; I love watching him play.”
Jordan either says something placid and superficial like that, or he invites controversy. No matter what he says about James, Kobe Bryant, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Luka Doncic, it will be dissected and often misrepresented. Being an iconic former player worth more than $1 billion comes with land mines.
I wanted to hear Jordan’s impressions of this Hornets rebuild. Unfortunately, neither I nor the other two Charlotte-based journalists in Paris were called on during a 30-minute news conference. Jordan was one of three at the dais, along with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.
Most questions were directed at Jordan. The one thing Hornets-related is how much attention the basketball operation is giving international scouting. Jordan said his people — I assume he meant GM Mitch Kupchak — scouted Brussels and Germany.
The only other thing vaguely local was when Jordan was asked for a review of former Duke star and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Jordan Brand signed Williamson as an endorser, and it took until now for Williamson to heal from a knee injury and make his debut with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jordan has some latitude to speak about Williamson without incurring a tampering penalty because of his Nike division’s business relationship. He said the big attraction to Williamson was abundant passion.
“That’s something you can’t get. Either you’re born with it” or not, Jordan said. “And you want to share it with the rest of the world. We look at Zion as an impact player who can bring energy to the game.” of basketball.”
