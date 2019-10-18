caption
Was Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego a pushover last season? No.
But did he try too hard at times to placate players in his first season as an NBA coach? Yes, he did.
“I feel like J.B. probably too much, to an extent, last (season) tried to keep everybody happy,” veteran forward Marvin Williams told the Observer recently.
“I think this (season), he’s much more comfortable with people. He understands who we are as people and players. He’s just in a better place because of that.”
Borrego acknowledged as much, and that is a natural progression for a rookie coach: For the first time in his career, Borrego was in charge of world-class athletes, some of them making eight figures annually. The challenges of this job right now are abundant: Overseeing a makeover after the loss of Kemba Walker. Balancing a lean toward youth while respecting competition from veterans for playing time. Working for an owner in Michael Jordan who remains a basketball icon.
A year ago, Borrego had to fit into an existing structure: Don’t be overly critical. Assess the available talent, and how you want to use it now and in the future.
Borrego’s approach is different heading into Wednesday’s season-opener against the Chicago Bulls. He’s still a good listener and relentlessly positive.
But since mid-summer, he has asserted his authority more. He signaled this publicly in a September interview with the Observer when he said he didn’t care about anything except who he thought belonged on the court.
“I’m not going to coach a team based on contracts, what you’re making, where you were drafted, if you were drafted,” Borrego said. “To me, that’s not my job.”
Borrego’s actions reflect that. Veterans Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Bismack Biyombo, former lottery picks who make a combined $30 million this season, played little in the preseason and there is no reason to assume that will change in the regular season. Borrego is pivoting hard toward his younger players, and if that causes awkwardness with veterans, that’s not his problem.
That awkwardness clearly exists: Just before training camp started, Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, was asked where he fits in a youth movement, and he replied “I don’t know.”
When asked what he’d been told about his role this season, Kidd-Gilchrist replied “No comment.”
Forming a voice
Managing the egos of elite athletes — knowing how to exert authority without alienating enough players that the locker room tunes you out — isn’t something easily studied, like the pick-and-roll offense or switching defense. But refining those interpersonal skills is essential to lasting as an NBA coach.
“People don’t understand how difficult it can be to inherit a team, where you don’t really know guys or know much about them,” said Williams, entering his 15th NBA season. “As a coach in professional sports, most of your job is to keep people happy. The reality of the situation is, you’re not going to keep people happy.”
