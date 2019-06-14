GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Hoppers 4
Intimidators 0
Site: Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis
Why the Grasshoppers won: Osvaldo Bido (8-4) threw seven strikeouts and Will Gardner added five as the Hoppers shutout Kannapolis. Mason Martin and Connor Kaiser both hit home runs in the contest.
Also worth noting: Friday and Saturday’s games were back-to-back wins for the Hoppers over the Intimidators. The teams will conclude their four-game series today at 3 p.m. back at Intimidators Stadium. Greensboro (42-25) currently sits second in the South Atlantic League northern division, trailing Delaware (47-20).
— Staff Report