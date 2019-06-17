South Atlantic League Northern Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva 48 21 .696 — Greensboro 44 25 .638 4 Hickory 41 25 .621 5½ West Virginia 37 33 .529 11½ Hagerstown 30 40 .429 18½ Lakewood 29 41 .414 19½ Kannapolis 28 40 .412 19½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Lexington 37 32 .536 — Charleston SC 37 33 .529 ½ Augusta 36 32 .529 ½ Greenville 32 38 .457 5½ Rome 30 39 .435 7 Asheville 29 41 .414 8½ Columbia 24 42 .364 11½ Sunday’s results Charleston SC 2, Greenville 1 Lakewood 6, Asheville 5 Augusta 3, Rome 2, 10 innings Lexington 10, Columbia 1 Hickory 8, Delmarva 6 West Virginia 6, Hagerstown 1 Greensboro 5, Kannapolis 2 Today’s games No games scheduled Tuesday’s game South Atlantic League Southern at South Atlantic League Northern, 7:35 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers had an off day on Monday and won’t return to action until a seven-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds and West Virginia Power beginning on Thursday. The South Atlantic League All-Star Game is today in Charleston, W.Va.
— Staff Report