GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 11
Suns 1
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: Greensboro collected 15 hits, including five home runs, to batter the Hagerstown Suns in the final game of a six-game homestand. The Hoppers got solo home runs from Jonah Davis, Jack Herman, Zac Susi and Fabricio Macias, and a three-run homer by Justin Harrer. Infielder Connor Kaiser collected three hits.
Performances worth noting: Meanwhile, starter Osvaldo Bido improved to 11-5 by throwing five effective innings. Bido allowed only a solo home run. Cody Smith pitched three shutout innings and Will Gardner tossed a scoreless ninth.
Also worth noting: The Hoppers improved to 15-11 in the second half (59-36 overall) and moved to within three games of division-leading Delmarva.
— Staff Report