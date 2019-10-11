Rhode Island Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with Damon Hazleton twice and Dalton Keene to help the Hokies fight off Rhode Island.

Virginia Tech 34

Rhode Island 17

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes and Virginia Tech fought back feisty Rhode Island for a 34-17 victory Saturday.

Hooker, the News & Record’s HSXtra.com player of the year in 2016 and a redshirt sophomore, hit Damon Hazleton from 9 and 37 yards in the first half and Dalton Keene from 3 yards.

The Hooker-to-Hazleton connection almost teamed up for a third first-half score, but Hazleton dropped what looked like a sure 71-yard scoring pass before halftime.

Virginia Tech (4-2) won its second in a row, but without showing the firepower that marked a 42-35 victory at Miami a week ago in Hooker’s first start. The Hokies were stopped on three straight runs after having a first down at the Rams’ 5 on their opening possession, having to settle for a field goal, and needed a 75-yard scoring drive early in the final quarter to get some insurance points.

The Rams (1-5) fell to 1-18 against FBS schools, but not before putting a scare into the crowd at Lane Stadium. They needed just 2:34 after taking the second-half kickoff to drive for their lone touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Vito Priore to Ahmere Dorsey. A 2-point conversion made it a three-point game, but Hooker drove the Hokies 93 yards to Keene’s touchdown on the next series.

Hooker finished 16 of 27 for 261 yards. He also ran 15 times for 43 yards.

