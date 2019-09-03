Tuesday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
Caldwell 3, Oak Level 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-4, 25-12.
Caldwell: Sophia Plasman 15 kills; Elizabeth Jones 7 kills; Madison Bozarth 12 digs.
Records: Caldwell 9-4.
Wesleyan 3, Bishop McGuinness 0
Scores: 25-17, 28-26, 25-15.
Wesleyan: Emma Gonzalez 12 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces; Aubrey Kubis 3 aces, 2 blocks; Ava Brown 29 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ragsdale 8, High Point Central 1
Singles: Olivia Perez (HPC) def. Tala Kiandust 6-4, 6-3; Emma Hodge (R) def. Elizabeth Boger 6-3, 6-1; Ellie Ramsey (R) def. Rachel Eskew 6-0, 6-0; Ruby Kemp (R) def. Taylor Jones 6-0, 6-0; Lexi Honeycutt (R) def. Sarah Faith Amos 6-0, 6-0;
Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Tala Kiandust/Ellie Ramsey (R) def. Olivia Perez/Rachel Eskew 8-2; Emma Hodge/Ruby Kemp (R) def. Elizabeth Boger/Caroline Boger 8-2; Lexi Honeycutt/Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Taylor Jones/Sarah Faith Amos 8-1.
Records: Ragsdale 4-0, High Point Central 0-3.
GIRLS GOLF
At Jamestown GC, par 36
Scores: Mount Tabor 167, Southwest Guilford 186, Page 198
Individual leaders: 1. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 50; 2. Makayla Key (D) 51; 3. Cate Hettinger (MT) 53; T4. Lauren Munley (MT),
Grace Viola (MT) 57.
