Tuesday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell 3, Oak Level 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-4, 25-12.

Caldwell: Sophia Plasman 15 kills; Elizabeth Jones 7 kills; Madison Bozarth 12 digs.

Records: Caldwell 9-4.

Wesleyan 3, Bishop McGuinness 0

Scores: 25-17, 28-26, 25-15.

Wesleyan: Emma Gonzalez 12 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces; Aubrey Kubis 3 aces, 2 blocks; Ava Brown 29 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ragsdale 8, High Point Central 1

Singles: Olivia Perez (HPC) def. Tala Kiandust 6-4, 6-3; Emma Hodge (R) def. Elizabeth Boger 6-3, 6-1; Ellie Ramsey (R) def. Rachel Eskew 6-0, 6-0; Ruby Kemp (R) def. Taylor Jones 6-0, 6-0; Lexi Honeycutt (R) def. Sarah Faith Amos 6-0, 6-0;

Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Tala Kiandust/Ellie Ramsey (R) def. Olivia Perez/Rachel Eskew 8-2; Emma Hodge/Ruby Kemp (R) def. Elizabeth Boger/Caroline Boger 8-2; Lexi Honeycutt/Kelly Dennehy (R) def. Taylor Jones/Sarah Faith Amos 8-1.

Records: Ragsdale 4-0, High Point Central 0-3.

GIRLS GOLF

At Jamestown GC, par 36

Scores: Mount Tabor 167, Southwest Guilford 186, Page 198

Individual leaders: 1. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 50; 2. Makayla Key (D) 51; 3. Cate Hettinger (MT) 53; T4. Lauren Munley (MT),

Grace Viola (MT) 57.

