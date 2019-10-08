TUESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Calvary Day 8, Westchester Day 1

Singles: Dory Keever (W) d. Scottie Bing 6-1, 6-2; Abbey Bing (C) d. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-0; Mary Grace Hicks (C) d. Ava Apple 6-4, 6-2; Nicole Allgood (C) d. Sofia Chodri 6-0, 6-0; Lisa Liu (C) d. Olivia Beaver 6-2, 6-0; Celia Odon (C) d. Lucy Heard (tiebreaker) 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.

Doubles: Scottie Bing-Abbey Bing (C) d. Keever-Beaver 8-5; Allgood-Odon (C) f. Apple-Heard 8-2; Cornelia Gou-Liu (C) d. Chodri-Claire Smith 8-1.

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Country Day 4

High Point Christian 2

Goals: FCD Jesse Gargis (Kyle Sudler) 5th; FCD Jordan Skinner (Gargis) 12th; HPC Stephen Ley (Franklin Cox) 25th; FCD Gargis (PK) 47th; FCD Caelan Smith (Blake Parker) 67th; HPC Jackson Davis (Ley) 75th.

Shots: FCD 9, HPC 18

Saves: FCD David Sanchez 7; HPC Jack Segers 2

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3, High Point Central 0

Northwest 25 25 25

High Point Central 9 11 15

Records: Northwest 20-1 (7-0); High Point Central 9-11 (1-5)

Calvary Day 3, Westchester Day 0

Calvary Day 25 25 25

Westchester Day 23 22 16

Leaders: Westchester Day - Morgan Grace Connor 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Ella Timberlake 14 digs.

High Point Christian 3

Forsyth Country Day 2

HP Christian 25 22 25 26 15

Forsyth CD 27 25 18 24 9

Records: FCDS 7-9 (5-5); HPC 16-8 (8-2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments