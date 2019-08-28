Wednesday’s results
Volleyball
Northwest Guilford 6-0,
Northern Guilford 1-3
Scores: NG 29-27, NWG 25-17, NWG 27-25, NWG 25-16.
Records: Northwest Guilford 6-0; Northern Guilford 1-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Southwest Guilford 9,
High Point Central 0
Singles: Audrey Serb def. Olivia Perez; Christina Alentino def. Elizabeth Boger; Meghan Whalen def. Rachel Eskew; Lanie Van Dorp def. Taylor Jones; Gretchen Cross def. Sarah Faith Amos; Nicole Sopala def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde.
Doubles: Meghan Whalen/Lanie Van Dorp def. Olivia Perez/Rachel Eskew; Nicole Sopala/Tran Nguyen def. Elizabeth Boger/Caroline Boger; Magi Mugi/Bea Calwitan def. Taylor Jones/Sarah Faith Amos.
Bishop McGuinness 5, Reynolds 4
Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Emelie Patti 8-3; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. Michelle Petrangeli 8-5; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Audrey Nelson 8-0; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Allie Hiersteiner 9-8 (7); Lia Blackard (RJR) def. Charlotte Lassiter 8-4; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def. Caroline Gregory 8-4.
Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Patti/Hiersteiner 8-6; Dasher/Lassiter (BM) def. Nelson/Blackard 8-6; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Bermudez/Lourdes Lopez 9-8 (4).
Records: Reynolds 2-1; Bishop McGuinness 1-0.
GIRLS GOLF
At Bryan Park Champions Course
Team scores: Page 151, Southwest Guilford 199
Individual leaders: 1. Harper Shepherd (P) 42; 2. Kate Hunter (P) 51; 3. Meredith Fennie (P) 58; T4. Natasha Humphrey (SWG), Meera Mheta (P) 60.
