GIRLS TENNIS
2019 Women’s Tennis 1A West Regional
First-round singles
Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) d. Rosie Craven (East Surry) 6-0, 6-0; Haley Frye (Pine Lake Prep) d. Mary Grace Murchison (Chatham Central) 6-0, 6-1; Katie Dasher (Bishop McGuinness) d. Sara Muse (Polk County) 6-2, 6-0; Emma Henstock (Elkin) d. Sophia Hayes (Thomas Jefferson Academy) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Sophie Phillips (Chatham Central) d. Sarah Post (Lincoln Charter) 6-3, 7-5; Kate Fletcher (Thomas Jefferson) d. Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Emma Sparger (Gray Stone Day) d. Stephanie Kelly (Elkin) 6-3, 6-1; Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) d. Courtney Smith (North Stanly) 6-0, 6-0
Second-round singles
Bost d. Frye 6-2, 6-3; Dasher d. Henstock 6-4, 6-1; Fletcher d. Phillips 6-2, 6-1; Schubert d. Sparger 6-0, 6-0
Semifinals
Bost d. Dasher 6-0, 6-0; Schubert d. Fletcher 6-0, 6-1
Consolation
Fletcher d. Dasher 6-2, 6-1
Championship
Schubert d. Bost 6-4, 6-3
Note: Schubert, Bost, Fletcher, Dasher advance to state individuals’ championship
First-round doubles
Lydia Cortes-Michelle Petrangeli (Bishop McGuinness) d. Jacy Noble-Huntley Rummage (South Stanly) 6-2, 6-2; Lili Craven-Abbie Koons (East Surry) d. Alli Upchurch-Addison Pearson (Lincoln Charter) 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-3; Cameron Hughes-Taylor Hughes (Chatham Central) d. Kenley Wells-Larkyn Nelson (Elkin) 6-0, 6-0; Sadie Ann Schubert-Lexie Moyer (Pine Lake Prep) d. Mia Taggart-Ella Hedenskog (Gray Stone Day) 0-6, 7-5, 6-4; Sarah Mann-Tara Martin (East Surry) d.
Margaret Schweppe-Claudia DeArment (Thomas Jefferson) 6-3, 6-2; Andi Billinglsey-Elithe Hudson (North Stanly) d. Sylvia Prevette-Kaleigh Couch (East Wilkes) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Tana Harris-Julia Griffin (Polk County) d. Caroline Garner-Shanden Plyler (Gray Stone Day) 6-3, 6-0; Kailey Patel-Sophia Taffett (Pine Lake Prep) d. Emerson Crichton-Claire Roberts (Lincoln Charter) default.
Second-round doubles
Cortes-Petrangeli d. Craven-Koons 6-1, 6-2; Schubert-Moyer d. Hughes-Hughes 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; Mann-Martin d. Billingsley-Hudson 7-6 (2), 6-1; Patel-Taffett d. Harris-Griffin 6-0, 6-1
Semifinals
Cortes-Petrangeli d. Schubert-Moyer 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Mann-Martin d. Patel-Taffet 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Consolation
Patel-Taffet d. Schubert-Moyer 6-2, 6-1
Championship
Cortes-Petrangeli d. Mann-Martin 7-5, 6-3
Note: Cortes-Petrangeli, Mann-Martin, Patel-Taffet, Schubert-Moyer advance to state individuals’ championship
BOYS SOCCER
FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 3, CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 2 (OT)
Goals: Concord — Garrison Hankison (Valentine Segevia) 20”; FCD — John Peterson (Caelan Smith) 35”; Concord — Hankison (Kevin Reves) 49”; FCD — Smith (unassisted) 64”; Overtime: FCD —Jesse Gargis (PK) 88”
Halftime: 1-1
Shots: FCD 13, Concord 21; Saves: FCD: Carver Hiatt 7, Concord: Ismael Ortiz 4; Corner kicks: FCD 4, Concord 3
Records: FCD 12-5-0 (7-3-0)
Note: FCD is scheduled to travel to Carmel Christian on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game in the state semifinals.
