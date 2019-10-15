Tuesday’s results
GIRLS GOLF
At Greensboro CC, par 35
Team scores: Westchester 136, Forsyth Country Day 141, Greensboro Day 158.
Individual leaders: 1. Madison Dial (WCDS) 42; 2. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 43; T3. Ava Gutshall (FCDS), Deni Lewis (WCDS) 46.
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan 3, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-14, 25-15.
Northwest Guilford 3, Page 0
Scores: 25-6, 25-23, 25-15.
Records: Northwest Guilford 21-2, 8-0 Metro 4A; Page 11-10, 4-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Page 6, RJ Reynolds 0
Singles: Marion Sloyan def. Emelie Patti 6-1, 6-1; 2. Abby Terrell def. Mercer Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; 3. Anna Schmedes def. Audrey Nelson 6-1, 6-0; 4. Mary Workman def. Allie Hiersteiner 6-0, 6-0; 5. Audrey Chen def. Lia Blackard 6-2, 6-3; 6. Allie Bartlett def. Caroline Bumgarner 6-3, 6-0.
Greensboro Day 5, St. Mary’s School 1
Singles: K. Parr (GDS) def. C. Lively 6-0,6-2; T. Parr (GDS) def. S. Sandridge 6-1,6-1; G. Andersen (GDS) def. F. Hogshead 6-0,6-2.
Doubles: K. Parr/T. Parr (GDS) def. C. Lively/S. Sandridge 8-0; M. Korbus/G. Andersen (GDS) def. P. Fisher/J. Roscoe 8-2; M. Painter/C. Rein (SMS) def. C. Doss/C. Rainosek 9-8 (9-7).
