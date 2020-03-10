Tuesday’s results
boys tennis
Southwest Guilford 9,
Cornerstone 0
Singles: Jacob Rosen (SW) def. Blake Lovett (C) 6-0, 6-0. Apollo Sarrimanolis (SW) def. Ethan Dollyhigh (C) 6-0, 6-0. Bo Bolick (SW) def. Walker Witz (C) 6-1, 6-0. Jeff Jones (SW) def. Graem Hargrove (C) 6-0, 6-0. Bryce Causey (SW) def. Josh Berard (C) 6-0, 6-1. Jason Cronin (SW) def. Ahmed Khribi (C) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Daniel Etheredge/Trung Nguyen (SW) def. Lovett/Witz (C) 8-1. Parker Perry/Davis Abernathy (SW) def. Dollyhigh/Khribi (C) 8-1. Caleb Theriault/Kyle Eaton (SW) def. Nick Gaintz/Brandon Richardson (C) 8-0 Records: Southwest Guilford 4-1, Cornerstone 0-4.
Cannon School 8,
Wesleyan Christian 1
Singles: Davis Norton (C) def. Logan Prillaman 7-6, 6-0. Ben Childress (C) def. Duncan Bell 6-1, 6-2. Aiden Finn (C) def. Harrison Marx-Ascencios 6-3, 6-4. John Besh (C) def. Jonathan Cimpean 6-3, 6-2. Fen Cleveland (C) def. John Wagner 6-3, 6-2. Will Carthy (C) def. Ben McCain 4-6, 6-3, (10-7). Doubles: Prillaman/Bell (W) def Childress/Finn 9-8 (8-6). Norton/Cleveland (C) def. Marx-Ascencios/Cimpean 8-2. Besh/Henry Leah (C) def. Wagner/McCain 8-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Caldwell Academy 2,
Westchester Country Day 1
Goals: Caldwell-Caroline Schafer 2; Westchester-Reagan Cottrell (PK). Saves: Westchester-Anna Beth Merritt 8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Forsyth Country Day 17,
Greensboro Day 5
Goals: Forsyth Country Day-Avery Dew 8, Riley DeSabato 3, Olivia McNatt 2, Eva Hollar 2, Gracie Whitaker 1, Sonya McNatt 1; Greensboro Day-Lucie Noone 3, Mary Marshall Rankin 2. Assists: Forsyth-Avery Dew 3, Gracie Whitaker 1, Springer Hiatt 1; Greensboro Day-Cady He 1. Saves: Forsyth-Caroline Dunnagan 7; Greensboro Day-Kate Wingate 7, Margaret Manning 2.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan Christian 194, Summit School 240
Individual: 1. Hunt Jackson (W); 2. Michael Skeen (W); 3. Ren Niebauer (W); 4. Lem Cannon (S).
Caldwell Academy 164, High Point Christian 173
Individual: 1. Harrison Hilliard (C) 36; 2. Cam Malbouef (H) 38; 3. Freddy Ortmann (C) 40; 4. Jared Waterer (H) 42; 5. Zachary Kupiec (C) 43; T6. Ben Grieves (C) 45, Jace Harris (H) 45.
BASEBALL
Eastern Guilford 1, Williams 0
WP: J. Sendziak LP: K. Taylor
