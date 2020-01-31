Saturday’s results

wrestling

Team scores: Northern Guilford 235.5, Person 168, Morehead 157.5, Rockingham 75, McMichael 70, Eastern Alamance 68, Western Alamance 33, Northeast Guilford 12.

Individual winners: 106 pounds: Watson (Eastern Alamance); 113 pounds: Beane (Northern Guilford); 120 pounds: Jimenez (Person); 126 pounds: Benfield (Northern Guilford ); 132 pounds: Benfield (Northern Guilford); 138 pounds: Gonyer (Northern Guilford); 145 pounds: Richardson (Morehead); 152 pounds: Richardson (Morehead); 160 pounds: Forshee (Eastern Alamance); 170 pounds: Horton (Morehead); 182 pounds: Klutz (Northern Guilford); 195 pounds: Thomas (Rockingham); 220 pounds: Barlow (Northern Guilford); 285 pounds: Vincent (Person).

Tags

Load comments