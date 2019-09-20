FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CROSS COUNTRY

Greensboro Day, Salem High Point Christian and Calvary Day

Boys: Oliver Kreimer (GDS) 18:26; Sterling Sharpe (GDS) 19:28; Will Elping (HPC) 19:48; Matthew Dewey (GDS) 19:57; Josh Ellas (HPC) 20:39; Andrew Just (GDS) 21:38.

Girls: Eva Henneke (S) 21:08; Abby Morris (CAL) 21:20; Claire McDowell (GDS) 22:13; Winston Cimino (GDS) 23:15; Mae Moody (GDS) 23:44; Anna Lewis (GDS) 23:58.

VOLLEYBALL

Forsyth Country Day 3 Greensboro Day 0

Scores: 25-19, 25-6, 25-22.

Records: Forsyth Country Day 5-6, 3-3 PTAC; Greensboro Day 4-9 3-2 PTAC.

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Country Day 4 Greensboro Day 1.

Goals: FCDS—Nicholas Chin, Caelan Smith 2, Jesse Gargis; GDS—James Sumner. Assists: FCDS—Jesse Gargis, Nicholas Chin, Lucas Rocha Lima; GDS—Pablo Gutierez Sanchez. Shots: FCDS 18, GDS 5. Saves: FCDS (David Sanchez 1, Carver Hiatt 1) 2; GDS (Cole Percival) 10.

GIRLS TENNIS

Greensboro Day 8 Forsyth Country Day 1

Singles: Kendall Parr (GDS) def. Halle Kincaid 6-1, 6-3; Tenley Parr (GDS) def. Brynna Myers 6-0, 6-0; Merrit Korbus (GDS) def. Erika Choopani 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (5); Greta Anderson (GDS) def. Ashley Parsons 6-0, 6-1; Caroline Doss (GDS) def. Mary Brooks Hall 6-1, 6-4. Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Carolina Rainosek 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Parr/Parr (GDS) def. Kincaid/Choopani 8-0; Doss/Korbus (GDS) def. Myers/Hall 8-6; Anderson/Haynes Robinson (GDS) def. Otaki/Ashley Bean 8-6.

