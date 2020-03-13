FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop McGuinness 4,

Davie County 1

Goals: Bishop- Emily Silva, Anna Krawczyk(3); Davie- Madison Smith. Assists: Bishop- Anna Krawczyk, Justine Grimsley(3). Corners: Bishop 6, Davie 1. Shots: Bishop 13, Davie 5. Saves: Bishop- Avery Krivis 2; Davie- Avery Yount 6.

Records: Bishop 3-2-0; Davie 0-3-1.

baseball

Williams, 10,

Eastern Guilford 0

WP: Chaney LP: Schmiederer

