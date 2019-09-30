MONDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Page 9 High Point Central 0

Singles: Marion Sloyan def. Olivia Perez (6-0,6-0); Abby Terrell def. Elizabeth Boger (6-0,6-0); Anna Schmedes def. Rachel Eskew (6-0,6-0); Mary Workman def. Sarah Faith Amos (6-0,6-0); Audrey Chen def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde (6-0,6-0); Allie Barlett def. Caroline Boger (6-1,6-0)

Doubles: Sarah Worth Rogers/Isabel Igharas def. Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger (8-5); Mary Claire Haldeman/Reagan Sumner def. Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos (8-1); Emory Simpson & Caroline Fox def. Lilly Bovio & Taylor Jones (8-1).

GIRLS GOLF

At Maple Chase Golf Club, par 37

Team scores: Mount Tabor 158, Dudley 169, Southwest Guilford 170

Individual leaders: T-1. Morgan Carson (D), Cate Hettinger (MT) 47; 3. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 51; 4. Lauren Munley (MT) 55; 5. Abby Kneisel (MT) 56; T-6. Carolyn Adams (SWG), Makayla Key (D) 58; 8. Aislynn Norman (SWG) 61; 9. Khala Enoch (SWG) 63; 10. Hallie Smith (MT) 64.

At Tot Hill Farm, par 37

Team scores: Wesleyan 127, Southwestern Randolph 169

Individual leaders: 1. Macie Burcham (W) 38; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 42; 3. Emily Spry (W) 47; 4. Emma Freeman (SWR) 54; 5. Hailee Cagle (SWR) 57; 6. Reilly McDuffie (SWR) 58.

