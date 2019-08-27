Tuesday’s results

GIRLS GOLF

At Hope Valley GC, par 35

Team scores: Durham Academy 127, Wesleyan 136

Leaders: 1. Macie Burcham (W) 36; T2. Ona Lukes (D), Saia Rampersaud (D) 39; 4. Gabriela Cruz (W) 44; 5. Lydia Norman (D) 48; 6. Evelyn Guyer (D) 49; 7. Kailey Kim (D) 50.

GIRLS TENNIS

Greensboro Day School 7, Forsyth Country Day 2

Singles: T. Parr (GDS) def. H. Kincaid 6-1, 6-0; M. Korbus (GDS) def. A. Parsons 6-2, 6-0; G. Andersen (GDS) def. E. Choopani 6-2, 6-1; C. Doss (GDS) def. B. Myers 6-4, 6-4; C. Rainosek (GDS) def. M. Hall 6-3, 6-2; L. Lowe (GDS) def. Y. Otaki 6-1, 4-6, 11-9.

Doubles: M. Korbus/G. Andersen (GDS) def. H. Kincaid/Y. Otaki 8-3; E. Choopani/M. Hall (FCDS) def. H. Robinson/C. Rainosek 8-3; A. Bean/J. Kincaid (FCDS) def. S. McCorkle/C. Funderburk 8-2.

High Point Central 8, Calvary Day 1

Singles: Makenzie Shane (HPCA) def. Scottie Bing 6-0, 6-0; Irene Duran (HPCA) def. Abby Bing 6-0, 6-1; Patricia Walz (HPCA)def. MaryGrace Hicks 6-0, 6-1; Nicole Warden (HPCA) def. Lisa Liu 6-0, 6-2; Isabella Kiefer (HPCA) def. Cornelia Gou 6-0, 6-1; Nicole Allgood (C) def. Cecilia Bradley 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Shane/ Duran (HPCA) def. A.Bing/Hicks 8-1; Walz/Martin (HPCA) def. S.Bing/Allgood 8-6; Warden/Harris (HPCA) def. Liu/Gou 8-2.

VOLLEYBALL

High Point Christian 3, Calvary Day 1

Scores: CD 25-22, HPCA 25-15, HPCA 25-16, HPCA 25-19.

High Point Central: Carson Brooks 15 kills; Kennedy Powell 13 kills, 15 digs; Caroline Smith 35 kills; Rosie Langendorfer 16 digs.

Record: High Point Central 8-5.

Bartlett Yancey 3, Morehead 0

Scores: 28-26, 25-19, 25-15

Morehead: Savannah Laws 5 kills, block, 6 aces; Carolina Wellons 12 digs.

Records: Morehead 0-1.

Bishop McGuinness 3, Atkins 0

Scores: 25-20, 25-18, 26-24

Bishop McGuinness: J. Johnson 15 kills, 18 digs, 7 aces; C Alcantara 12 kills, G. Lucindo 24 assists; A. Koliqi 12 digs

Records: Bishop McGuinness 5-0.

