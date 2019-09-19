WEDNESDAY’S LATE RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

Glenn 3, Southeast Guilford 0

Goals: Eyleen Garcia 2, Nahun Hernandez-Segura. Assists: Derek Guerrier, Nahun Hernandez-Segura. Shots: Southeast Guilford 3. Saves: Southeast Guilford (Kaleb Lambe 7, Joseph Lowes 5) 12.

Thursday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3,

High Point Central 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-5, 25-10.

Records: Northwest Guilford 14-1, 3-0 Metro 4A; High Point Central 7-7, 0-2.

Bishop McGuinness 3, W-S Prep 0

Scores: 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.

Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 14 kills, 10 aces,18 digs; Maddy Seeber 9 kills, 1 dig; Chrisbel Alcantara 9 kills, 3 digs; Sofia Lawrence 18 assists, 5 aces.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 12-1, 2-0 Northwest 1A.

Wesleyan 3,

Forsyth Home Educators 0

Scores: 25-18, 25-16, 25-9.

Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 11 aces, 10 kills; Fallon Evans 9 digs; Anna Royster 9 digs; Ava Brown 33 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwest Guilford 7 High Point Central 2

Singles: Elizabeth Weidl (NWG) def. Olivia Perez (6-1, 6-0); Madison Bowen (NWG) def. Elizabeth Boger (6-1, 6-1); Kate Gentel (NWG) def. Rachel Eskew (6-0,6-0); Katerina Vicceran (NWG) def. Sarah Faith Amos (6-1,6-0); Olivia Gleeson (NWG) def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde (6-2, 6-0); Aliha Younus (NWG) def. Caroline Boger (6-3, 6-3).

Doubles: Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger (HPC) def. Monica Rashkov/Emma White (8-5); Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos (HPC) def. Kimberly Brown/Lori Brown (8-8, 7-3); Kalina Rashkov/Fabby Castillo (NWG) def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde/Lilly Bovio (8-0).

