WEDNESDAY’S LATE RESULTS
BOYS SOCCER
Glenn 3, Southeast Guilford 0
Goals: Eyleen Garcia 2, Nahun Hernandez-Segura. Assists: Derek Guerrier, Nahun Hernandez-Segura. Shots: Southeast Guilford 3. Saves: Southeast Guilford (Kaleb Lambe 7, Joseph Lowes 5) 12.
Thursday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest Guilford 3,
High Point Central 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-5, 25-10.
Records: Northwest Guilford 14-1, 3-0 Metro 4A; High Point Central 7-7, 0-2.
Bishop McGuinness 3, W-S Prep 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.
Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 14 kills, 10 aces,18 digs; Maddy Seeber 9 kills, 1 dig; Chrisbel Alcantara 9 kills, 3 digs; Sofia Lawrence 18 assists, 5 aces.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 12-1, 2-0 Northwest 1A.
Wesleyan 3,
Forsyth Home Educators 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-16, 25-9.
Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 11 aces, 10 kills; Fallon Evans 9 digs; Anna Royster 9 digs; Ava Brown 33 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwest Guilford 7 High Point Central 2
Singles: Elizabeth Weidl (NWG) def. Olivia Perez (6-1, 6-0); Madison Bowen (NWG) def. Elizabeth Boger (6-1, 6-1); Kate Gentel (NWG) def. Rachel Eskew (6-0,6-0); Katerina Vicceran (NWG) def. Sarah Faith Amos (6-1,6-0); Olivia Gleeson (NWG) def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde (6-2, 6-0); Aliha Younus (NWG) def. Caroline Boger (6-3, 6-3).
Doubles: Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger (HPC) def. Monica Rashkov/Emma White (8-5); Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos (HPC) def. Kimberly Brown/Lori Brown (8-8, 7-3); Kalina Rashkov/Fabby Castillo (NWG) def. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde/Lilly Bovio (8-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.