WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

CROSS COUNTRY

MID-STATE 3A CONFERENCE

GIRLS

Team scores: Northern Guilford 18, Eastern Alamance 50, Western Alamance 87, Rockingham County 88.

Individual leaders: 1. Alyssa Hernandez (NG) 20:16.79; 2. Emma Fredericks (NG) 20:22.67; 3. Laila Anderson (EA) 20:32.81; 4. Katie Howell (NG) 21:45.12; 5. Kiersten Kohler (NG) 21:46.99; 6. Emma Hardiman (NG) 22:44.37; 7. Kaitlyn Warner (RC) 22:51.09; 8. Audrey Hupman (EA) 23:13.07; 9. Hope Rackers (NG) 23:40.38; 10. Samantha Poole (NG) 24:14.89.

BOYS

Team scores: Northern Guilford 21, Western Alamance 67, Eastern Alamance 77, McMichael 86, Person 142, Rockingham County 146, Morehead 215.

Individual leaders: Jack Dingman (NG) 17:44.06; 2. Mateo De Lis (NG) 18:26.34; 3. Ernesto Barrios-Zavala (NG) 18:30.99; 4. Jahdiel Dinarte (EA) 18:40.33; 5. Andrew Parker (EA) 18:54.79; 6. Andrew Brokes (WA) 19:22.85; 7. Logan Dingman (NG) 19:18.71; 8. William Fredericks (NG) 19:21.85; 9. Tyler Journigan (WA) 19:22.17; 10. Hazen Harvell (NG) 19:34.13.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3 Grimsley 2

Scores: NWG 25-17, G 25-20, G 26-24, NWG 25-10, NWG 15-10.

Records: Grimsley 14-9, Northwest Guilford 23-2.

