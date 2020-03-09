TUESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS TENNIS

Caldwell 9 Westchester 0

Singles: Clyde Jung (C) def. Max Verellen 6-2, 7-6 (tiebreak 8-6). Josh Scarborough (C) def. Michael Calabrese 6-1, 6-2. Freddy Orthmann (C) def. Jackson Tuggle 2-6, 6-3, tiebreak 10-5. Hayden Wilson (C) def. Ryan Lim 6-1, 6-1. Grant Collins (C) def. Holland Shoaf 6-0,0-6. Daniel Norris (C) def. Wills Heard 6-0, 6-0. Exhibition Davis Raley (C) def. Christ Ryker 8-0. Doubles: Clyde Jung and Freddy Orthmann (C) def. Max Verellen and Michael Calabrese 9-7. Hayden Wilson and Josh Scarborough (C) def. Jackson Tuggle and Ryan Lim 8-5. Grant Collins and Daniel Norris (C) def. Holland Shoaf and Wills Head 8-1.

SOFTBALL

Wesleyan Christian 5, High Point Central 0

WP: Carmen Turgeon LP: De’Laycia Brown

BOYS GOLF

Results: RJ Reynolds 142, Grimsley 158, Bishop McGuinness 169, High Point Central 184.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop McGuinness 4, Atkins 2

Goals: [Bishop McGuinness] Anna Krawych (2), Justine Grimsley, Emilia Pirkl. [Atkins] Allison Wiebking, Austin Huffman. Assists: [Bishop McGuinness] Anna Krawczyk, Nina Corcoran, Lexi Marty, Emily Silva. [Atkins] Allison Wiebkin. Shots: Bishop McGuinness 27; Atkins 15. Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-2; Atkins 1-2.

