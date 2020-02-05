WEDNESDAY’S RESULT
Girls BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 39, West Forsyth 35
West Forsyth 9 14 7 5 - 35
Bishop McGuinness 10 12 10 7 - 39
West Forsyth: Baskerville 14, Johnson 8, Schillito 6.
Bishop McGuinness: Michelle Petrangeli 17, Tate Chappell 11, Charley Chappell 7.
TODAY’S EVENTS
NCHSAA WRESTLING
CLASS 4-A
At West Forsyth
Third round
West Forsyth (16-5) vs. Glenn (23-1), 6 p.m.
Cornelius Hough (21-5) vs. Mooresville (31-5), 6 p.m.
Fourth round
Third-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
At Chapel Hill
Third round
Pikeville C.B. Aycock (25-3) vs. Wilson Fike (31-4), 6 p.m.
Northern Guilford (46-3) vs. Chapel Hill (22-5), 6 p.m.
Fourth round
Third-round winners, 7:30 p.m.
