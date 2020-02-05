WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

Girls BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 39, West Forsyth 35

West Forsyth 9 14 7 5 - 35

Bishop McGuinness 10 12 10 7 - 39

West Forsyth: Baskerville 14, Johnson 8, Schillito 6.

Bishop McGuinness: Michelle Petrangeli 17, Tate Chappell 11, Charley Chappell 7.

TODAY’S EVENTS

NCHSAA WRESTLING

CLASS 4-A

At West Forsyth

Third round

West Forsyth (16-5) vs. Glenn (23-1), 6 p.m.

Cornelius Hough (21-5) vs. Mooresville (31-5), 6 p.m.

Fourth round

Third-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

At Chapel Hill

Third round

Pikeville C.B. Aycock (25-3) vs. Wilson Fike (31-4), 6 p.m.

Northern Guilford (46-3) vs. Chapel Hill (22-5), 6 p.m.

Fourth round

Third-round winners, 7:30 p.m.

