FRIDAY’S BEST FOOTBALL GAMES
• No. 8 Eastern Guilford (2-2) at No. 2 Reidsville (4-0): Eastern Guilford will provide Reidsville’s toughest test to date, although the Wildcats have struggled in back-to-back losses to Grimsley and Page. The Rams continue to dominate all comers, outscoring opponents 210-6.
• No. 4 Southeast Guilford (2-2) at No. 3 Dudley (3-1): Dudley players have been talking about this game since last season after losing to Southeast in the regular season and playoffs. Both teams have been plagued by penalties and will need to limit mistakes to win what should be a very physical game.
• No. 6 Southwest Guilford (2-2) at No. 9 Northwest Guilford (2-2): Both teams are coming off losses and have struggled offensively. This doesn’t figure to be a high-scoring game between two former Piedmont Triad 4-A Conference rivals.
• Page (1-3) at East Forsyth (4-0): Page went to Gibsonville and got its first win against Eastern Guilford, but now must travel to Kernersville to play the 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champions. The Pirates will need a big game from their defense and mistake-free play from QBs Javondre Paige and Alonza Barnett to pull the upset.
LOOKING BACK THE HELMET
This week’s News & Record mini-helmet, presented by Riddell regional sales representative Lou Kovacevic, goes to:
• TRAVIS SHAW, sophomore, DL, Grimsley: The Whirlies’ 6-foot-5, 315-pound force of nature dominated a physical Southeast Guilford offensive line to the tune of four sacks and a forced fumble in Grimsley’s 23-6 win. Sincere Burnette also contributed for the Whirlies with a 27-yard touchdown on a fumble return and a 39-yard catch on a fake punt.
STICKERS
• ALONZA BARNETT, sophomore, QB, Page: Barnett threw two long TD passes in the Pirates’ first victory of the season, a 33-14 win at Eastern Guilford. RB Jeiel Melton ran for two scores.
• STERLING BREWER, junior, DB, Dudley: Brewer made two interceptions, one in the end zone, in the Panthers’ 35-14 win over Durham Hillside.
• LIONEL LONG, senior, RB, and KYLE PINNIX, junior, QB, Reidsville: Long ran for three TDs and Pinnix passed for three in the Rams’ 50-6 rout of Rockingham County.
• NORTHERN GUILFORD’S RUNNING BACKS: The trio of senior Nyles Mosley (12 caries, 82 yards, TD), junior Rakeem Murchison (9 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs) and sophomore Jordan McInnis (8 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs) led the Nighthawks’ to a 42-10 rivalry win over Northwest Guilford.
• KEITH WILLIAMS, junior, RB, Ragsdale: Williams ran for both Tigers TDs — the game-winner a 50-yarder — in a 14-7 rivalry win at Southwest Guilford.
