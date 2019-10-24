Dudley vs Smith football (copy)

Shammed Gibbs (left) and Dudley need a win to stay in the Piedmont Triad 3-A race after losing 21-20 last week to Mount Tabor.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

METRO 4-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Grimsley 2 0 8 1

Northwest Guilford 0 2 2 6

Ragsdale 1 0 3 4

Page 1 1 3 6

High Point Central 0 1 0 8

Today’s games

Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale

High Point Central at Page

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Eastern Guilford 3 0 5 3

Southern Alamance 2 1 5 3

Southeast Guilford 2 0 4 3

Southern Guilford 2 1 5 3

Williams 1 2 4 4

Asheboro 0 4 1 7

SW Randolph 1 3 3 6

Today’s games

Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance

Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford

Williams at Asheboro

MID-STATE 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Eastern Alamance 4 0 8 0

Northern Guilford 1 0 4 1

Western Alamance 4 0 7 1

Northeast Guilford 2 2 5 3

a-Morehead 1 3 3 6

Rockingham County 0 3 1 6

a-McMichael 0 3 0 7

Person 1 8 1 7

a-Class 2-A school for playoffs.

Today’s games

Eastern Alamance at Morehead

W. Alamance at Northeast Guilford

Northern Guilford at Rockingham Co.

Person at McMichael

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Dudley 1 1 6 2

Parkland 2 0 6 2

Southwest Guilford 0 1 4 3

Western Guilford 0 2 4 4

Mount Tabor 2 0 5 3

Smith 0 1 0 6

Today’s games

Smith at Mount Tabor

Parkland at Dudley

Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford

OTHERS

Conf. All

W L W L

d-East Forsyth 0 1 6 1

f-Reidsville 1 0 7 1

e-High Point Christian 2 0 7 2

b-Andrews 0 0 5 3 d-Glenn 1 0 5 2

c-Bishop McGuinness 1 1 2 6

b-PAC 7 2-A; c-Northwest 1-A; d-Central Piedmont 4-A; e-NCISAA; f-Mid-State 2-A.

Today’s games

East Forsyth at Reagan

Graham at Reidsville

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Andrews at Providence Grove

Glenn at Davie County

South Stokes at Bishop McGuinness

