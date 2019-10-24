METRO 4-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Grimsley 2 0 8 1
Northwest Guilford 0 2 2 6
Ragsdale 1 0 3 4
Page 1 1 3 6
High Point Central 0 1 0 8
Today’s games
Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale
High Point Central at Page
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Eastern Guilford 3 0 5 3
Southern Alamance 2 1 5 3
Southeast Guilford 2 0 4 3
Southern Guilford 2 1 5 3
Williams 1 2 4 4
Asheboro 0 4 1 7
SW Randolph 1 3 3 6
Today’s games
Eastern Guilford at Southern Alamance
Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford
Williams at Asheboro
MID-STATE 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Eastern Alamance 4 0 8 0
Northern Guilford 1 0 4 1
Western Alamance 4 0 7 1
Northeast Guilford 2 2 5 3
a-Morehead 1 3 3 6
Rockingham County 0 3 1 6
a-McMichael 0 3 0 7
Person 1 8 1 7
a-Class 2-A school for playoffs.
Today’s games
Eastern Alamance at Morehead
W. Alamance at Northeast Guilford
Northern Guilford at Rockingham Co.
Person at McMichael
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Dudley 1 1 6 2
Parkland 2 0 6 2
Southwest Guilford 0 1 4 3
Western Guilford 0 2 4 4
Mount Tabor 2 0 5 3
Smith 0 1 0 6
Today’s games
Smith at Mount Tabor
Parkland at Dudley
Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford
OTHERS
Conf. All
W L W L
d-East Forsyth 0 1 6 1
f-Reidsville 1 0 7 1
e-High Point Christian 2 0 7 2
b-Andrews 0 0 5 3 d-Glenn 1 0 5 2
c-Bishop McGuinness 1 1 2 6
b-PAC 7 2-A; c-Northwest 1-A; d-Central Piedmont 4-A; e-NCISAA; f-Mid-State 2-A.
Today’s games
East Forsyth at Reagan
Graham at Reidsville
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Andrews at Providence Grove
Glenn at Davie County
South Stokes at Bishop McGuinness
