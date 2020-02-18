GIRLS
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
No. 4 Page at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ragsdale 65, No. 3 Grimsley 30
Championship
Friday’s game
No. 2 Ragsdale vs. Page-Northwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
First round
Tuesday’s results
No. 4 Williams 46, No. 5 Southern Alamance 41
No. 3 Asheboro 56, No. 6 Eastern Guilford 49
No. 2 Southwestern Randolph 61, No. 7 Southern Guilford 32
At Williams
Semifinals
Today’s games
No. 4 Williams vs. No. 1 Southeast Guilford, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Asheboro vs. No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
At Northern Guilford
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Western Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.
Today’s game
Northeast Guilford vs. Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
At Parkland
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
No. 1 Dudley 69, No. 4 Parkland 44
Today’s game
No. 3 Southwest Guilford vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Southwest Guilford-Mount Tabor winner vs. No 1. Dudley, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Cummings
Semifinals
Today’s games
Bartlett Yancey vs. No. 2 Reidsville, 4 p.m.
Durham School of the Arts vs. No. 1 N.C. School of Science and Math, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
Semifinals
Today’s games
Providence Grove at No. 1 Randleman, 6 p.m.
Eastern Randolph at Andrews, 7 p.m.
At Randleman
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
At South Stokes
Seminfinals
Tuesday’s result
No. 1 East Surry 62, No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep 39
Today’s game
No. 3 Mount Airy vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Mount Airy-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. No 1. East Surry, 6 p.m.
BOYS
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
No. 1 Northwest Guilford 81, No. 4 Ragsdale 60
No. 3 Page 64, No. 2 Grimsley 57
Championship
Friday’s game
No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 3 Page, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
First round
Tuesday’s results
No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Asheboro, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Williams, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Southern Alamance at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 7:30 p.m.
At Williams
Semifinals
Today’s games
Southeast Guilford-Asheboro winner vs. No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Guilford-Williams winner vs. Southern Alamance-Southwestern Randolph winner, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
At Northern Guilford
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Morehead vs. Northeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Today’s game
Person at Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
At Parkland
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Dudley vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Today’s game
No. 2 Smith at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Cummings
Semifinals
Today’s games
Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey, 5:30 p.m.
Cummings vs. No. 1 Reidsville, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
Semifinals
Today’s games
Andrews at No. 1 Randleman, 7:30 p.m.
Jordan-Matthews at Trinity, 7 p.m.
At Randleman
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.