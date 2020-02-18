GIRLS

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

No. 4 Page at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ragsdale 65, No. 3 Grimsley 30

Championship

Friday’s game

No. 2 Ragsdale vs. Page-Northwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

First round

Tuesday’s results

No. 4 Williams 46, No. 5 Southern Alamance 41

No. 3 Asheboro 56, No. 6 Eastern Guilford 49

No. 2 Southwestern Randolph 61, No. 7 Southern Guilford 32

At Williams

Semifinals

Today’s games

No. 4 Williams vs. No. 1 Southeast Guilford, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Asheboro vs. No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

At Northern Guilford

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Western Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.

Today’s game

Northeast Guilford vs. Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

At Parkland

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

No. 1 Dudley 69, No. 4 Parkland 44

Today’s game

No. 3 Southwest Guilford vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Southwest Guilford-Mount Tabor winner vs. No 1. Dudley, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Cummings

Semifinals

Today’s games

Bartlett Yancey vs. No. 2 Reidsville, 4 p.m.

Durham School of the Arts vs. No. 1 N.C. School of Science and Math, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

Semifinals

Today’s games

Providence Grove at No. 1 Randleman, 6 p.m.

Eastern Randolph at Andrews, 7 p.m.

At Randleman

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

At South Stokes

Seminfinals

Tuesday’s result

No. 1 East Surry 62, No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep 39

Today’s game

No. 3 Mount Airy vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Mount Airy-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. No 1. East Surry, 6 p.m.

BOYS

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

No. 1 Northwest Guilford 81, No. 4 Ragsdale 60

No. 3 Page 64, No. 2 Grimsley 57

Championship

Friday’s game

No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 3 Page, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

First round

Tuesday’s results

No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Asheboro, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Williams, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Alamance at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

At Williams

Semifinals

Today’s games

Southeast Guilford-Asheboro winner vs. No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Guilford-Williams winner vs. Southern Alamance-Southwestern Randolph winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

At Northern Guilford

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Morehead vs. Northeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s game

Person at Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

At Parkland

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Dudley vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s game

No. 2 Smith at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Cummings

Semifinals

Today’s games

Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey, 5:30 p.m.

Cummings vs. No. 1 Reidsville, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

Semifinals

Today’s games

Andrews at No. 1 Randleman, 7:30 p.m.

Jordan-Matthews at Trinity, 7 p.m.

At Randleman

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

