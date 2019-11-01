High Point Parks and Recreation is kicking off November by releasing a calendar of activities for local residents to enjoy.
Youth Basketball
Registration is now open for High Point Parks and Recreation’s Youth Basketball program, which offers a structured league for children ages 7–14.
The fundamentals of the game, plus consistent effort and teamwork, are emphasized.
A parents’ meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 East Springfield Road in High Point. Participants ages 10–12 who excel in this league will be scouted and recruited for the All-Star Basketball team, High Point Power.
League play begins Dec. 2. Cost is $40 per child; contact Tyler Cole at 336-883-3480 or tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov to learn more.
Piedmont Discovery App
Have you downloaded the free Piedmont Discovery app on your phone yet? Thanks to a partnership between city of High Point, the city of Greensboro and Guilford County, Piedmont Discovery is an easy way for people to search for local parks, trails and recreational opportunities in our area.
Piedmont Discovery allows users to find outdoor amenities like trails, playgrounds, greenways or dog parks, as well as indoor recreation areas and facilities. App users can search for parks or trails nearest to them, find directions and connect with local parks department websites for more details about each location. The app also lets users explore trails based on their difficulty and terrain.
Piedmont Discovery is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.
Bass Tournament
High Point City Lake Park will hold its annual Fall Bass Tournament from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at 602 West Main St. in Jamestown. Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. This event is a trolling motor tournament with a five fish limit and a 100% payout. Cost is $50 including launch fee and an optional $10 Big Fish Pot. To register, call 336-883-3498.
Early Bird Registration for Senior Games
Now’s your chance to become part of the Senior Games. Now through Jan. 31, 2020, register for the 2020 Greater High Point Senior Games at the early bird discounted rate of $10 per person. “The Games,” as they are commonly known, are a year-round health promotion program for those “age 50 and better.”
It offers competition by age divisions in more than 65 athletic events — including bowling, track and field, golf, swimming, Pickleball, and more — as well as 35 art categories such as painting, woodwork and quilting. There is also a performing arts component for dancers, singers, musicians and comedians and a literary arts competition for writers.
Registration fee includes the opening breakfast, T-shirt and a swag bag.
Call 336-883-3584 or email coordinator Tina Boston at tina.boston@highpointnc.gov for details or to register.
Winter Camps
Looking for fun ways to engage your students over the winter holidays?
Piedmont Environmental Center will offer several camps for students ages 7–12 at 1220 Penny Road in High Point.
On Dec. 26-27, the center will hold Winter Nature Camp and engage students in a giant game of “Natural Clue.” Using the classroom as a base laboratory for investigations, campers set out to find clue stations in the forest, grounds and gardens.
Cost for the two-day camp is $50 for PEC members and $65 for non-members. Please register by Dec. 13.
On Dec. 30, students can spend the day with PEC naturalists exploring the natural and cultural history of the area during Paleo Camp. Follow forest trails along old horse and buggy roadbeds, sort spearheads and other artifacts, and observe plants and animals that provide clues to what life was like long ago.
Cost is $25 for PEC members and $35 for non-members. Registration is required by Dec. 27.
Both camps last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; campers should dress for the weather and bring a lunch, two snacks and a water bottle.
Please call PEC at 336-883-8531 for more information or to register.
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Oakview Recreation Center will host its annual craft bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at 503 James Road in High Point. Vendors will offer a variety of crafts, jewelry, holiday décor and more. Call 336-883-3508 for details.
To learn about this events and others, follow Parks & Recreation on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.