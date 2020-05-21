Mike Fulp woke up Thursday morning and couldn’t believe what he saw. The 311 Motor Speedway in Pine Hill looked more like a lake than a dirt track.
Because of the configuration of the small track, Fulp, the owner and operator of the track, has held races on the weekends with spectators staying in their cars and watching from outside the track. He had races last Saturday night, and had planned to do the same thing this weekend.
Now, those plans may be washed away.
“If we can’t race Saturday then maybe we can go Sunday or maybe Monday,” Fulp said by phone on Thursday afternoon.
The track has had races the last two weekends but Fulp said most of the fans have stayed in their cars watching. He said he’s charged each car to watch the races, thanks to the configuration of the track.
The speedway bills itself as the "Daytona of Dirt," but there wasn’t much dirt to be found on Thursday.
“This happened last year as well with the flooding, but I’m not going out of business because I want to keep this going,” said Fulp, who has owned the track for 10 years.
He also said that he will begin allowing fans into the grandstand but there will have to be plenty of social distancing.
“We will keep people apart and have them in groups within their own family,” Fulp said. "We just hope we can race, so I'll have to see what this rain does over the next couple of days."
Fulp said he’s put about a million dollars into the track since he bought it, and he’ll likely have to spend $20,000 to clean up the flooded areas.
“It’s been tough but I’m not going to stop now,” he said about trying to stay in business. “We will get back up and running either on Sunday or Monday.”
