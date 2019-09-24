Against North Carolina, starting left tackle Vic Johnson was spelled throughout the game by Cole Garrison. Garrison replaced Johnson during the ETSU game, then started against Charlotte as Johnson battled an ankle injury. Johnson entered the second half against Charlotte.
Drinkwitz said Johnson’s injury is not a lingering one, implying Johnson struggled with his other ankle against the Tar Heels.
“It was a new injury. He’ll be fine for the game,” Drinkwitz said. “But just something that he tweaked his ankle, pass setting, and so we needed to get Cole in there just because Vic wasn’t 100%.”
Overall, Drinkwitz was pleased with team health following the matchup against UNC, where a few players were forced to leave the field and a few others struggled with cramps.
“I think we got beat up pretty good, but I think there wasn’t anybody that I know of right now from yesterday’s injury report that is definitely out,” Drinkwitz said. “There are some guys that are going to be questionable, and we’ve got to get them back, but there’s nobody definitively out.”
