WINSTON-SALEM For a while Saturday night, it looked as if it just might rain forever. For a while, it looked as if Duke just might win a football game.
Neither was going to happen.
Wake Forest waited out the deluge and several Duke miracles then floated past the sinking Blue Devils 39-27. Wake won for the eighth time, keeping alive its Orange Bowl hopes and demonstrating once again that the Deacs are everything they can possibly be. Wake also demonstrated what Duke used to be.
Briefly.
North Carolina’s two private schools have one of the oldest rivalries in all of college football. This was the 100th meeting between Wake and Duke, the series starting in 1889 with both schools located on different campuses from where they now reside.
It’s a quirky rivalry at best, the 100 games being played in several different venues including stadiums in Greensboro, Goldsboro, Raleigh, old Wake Forest, Durham and Winston-Salem. A smattering of games between the schools were played before Duke was Duke.
And it’s hard to find one that meant anything, at least since the days of Peahead Walker and Wallace Wade.
So maybe that’s why no one heeded Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson’s plea for the fans to show up for the last home game of the season. Well, that and a driving rainstorm.
Duke has the same problems back home, rain or shine.
The fans who didn’t show up for this one missed a fun game. There were some highlights and some history before the teams headed off in different directions, Wake looking for higher ground and Duke looking for basketball games.
“The crowd wasn’t huge but we’re happy they were here,” Clawson said. “Especially that student crowd that took their shirts off.”
The schools have never really had much of a home-grown Tobacco Road feel, at least not in football. Most of the players are from out of state, and the games traditionally have been played near the end of seasons when one or both usually has nothing to play for.
So when the ACC went to divisions a few years back, and the league needed to establish regular cross-division games, Duke and Wake somehow became permanent rivals. At least for scheduling purposes.
It made sense, sort of.
Saturday’s game was typical of the recent seasons, some decent games with little at stake and almost no one in the stands.
But it was more than that. This game was a stark reminder of where the two programs are right now, in contrast to where they were just a few years ago.
When the Blue Devils came here in 2013, Coach David Cutcliffe was in the sixth year of a Duke renaissance, a team headed for 10 wins and a program headed for a return to Duke’s glory years. Yes, the Blue Devils have had glory years.
Wake was in Jim Grobe’s final season, on a steady decline only seven years removed from Wake’s glory year, 2006.
No one would’ve imagined what has happened since. Cutcliffe was considered one of the best football coaches in America, a miracle worker who’d taken Duke from one of the darkest eras in college football history to winning seasons and bowl games.
Those days might be over at Duke. Cutcliffe’s career now looks a lot like Grobe’s, and as the Blue Devils’ history has shown, it’s a lot harder to get back to good old days once you’ve lost them than it was to get to there in the first place.
Clawson is doing now what Cutcliffe did at Duke, turning around a program with almost no advantages in a game not suited for private schools that actually care about academics. And he’s sustaining it, which is even harder.
Duke, even with Cutcliffe on the sideline, is finding that out now. The Blue Devils were once 2-0 in the ACC, 4-2 overall and tied for the Coastal Division lead. It’s hard to say what happened, but Virginia beat Duke 48-14 in mid-October and the Blue Devils haven’t won since.
That might not be cause for alarm anywhere else, but Duke has seen horrid losing streaks that started innocently enough and then seemed to last forever. Near the end of the 1999 season, Duke beat Wake 48-35 then didn’t win another game until 2002.
This team can’t tackle and can’t keep its defense off the field. And Cutcliffe, the quarterback whisperer, needs players. That’s how eras end and how things go from bad to disastrous at places like Duke.
Wake is the new Duke, which doesn’t sound like much in college football. But in the long and quiet rivalry that started in 1889, likely in front of a smattering of fans, it’s fitting.
The Deacons are a lot closer to a rare date with history than the Blue Devils right now. And as both of these programs know better than most, history can be very unkind.
A few years in this series is a blink of an eye. But right now, Wake looks like Duke did just a few years ago. And Duke looks to be on the brink of disaster.
