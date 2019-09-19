The late Dale Earnhardt was once asked about his teammate Mike Skinner, and Earnhardt famously shot back “He ain’t my teammate.”
Ironhead was never a good team player, but through the years he mellowed some and eventually learned to respect Skinner.
But that only came after Earnhardt was running slower practice times in Texas one year and Skinner was among the fastest cars.
“I don’t know what them (expletives) are doing,” Earnhardt said, prompting Skinner to “test drive” the No. 3 and ran the third-fastest practice speed.
After that, the two would always switch cars in practice to see who had what.
Imagine if Joe Gibbs Racing did that.
Kyle Busch is upset these days, which isn’t all that unusual. He’s ill most of the time anyway, but now on a 13-race winless streak while watching teammates Martin Truex and Denny Hamlin win multiple races and even Erik Jones win, well, Busch is showing once again that he’s not the best teammate in NASCAR.
Last week’s tirade after he ran into a slower car then complained about low-budget teams being in his way was typical Busch. And in the post-race interview, in which no one asked him why he ran into a slower car instead of just driving around it, Busch ended the interview by turning his back on the cameras and reporters and started whining to his PR person.
A few yards away, Truex and his team were celebrating in Victory Lane. It was all too much for Busch.
It was only a month ago when Hamlin won at Bristol and Busch erupted afterward.
“We’re flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates right now…” he said, venting about a fourth-place finish.
Busch is still in great shape for a playoff run despite the 19th-place finish at his hometown track in Las Vegas. His brother Kurt finished dead last. It wasn’t a good day in front of family and friends. Not to mention teammates and racing writers.
We’ve been here before. Busch was fired from Hendrick Motorsports in part becauze he was a jerk who couldn’t get along with his teammates or the play the corporate game with class or calm.
He’s hardly the model of decorum Joe Gibbs would prefer either, but JGR tolerates him because he just might be the most talented driver we’ve seen since the days of young Earnhardt, who wasn’t exactly a corporate model himself.
But Earnhardt matured and became a marketing gold mine. Busch, now 34, doesn’t seem to be on that maturing curve. He’s still something of a brat whose off-track personality probably isn’t selling a lot of M&Ms these days.
Maybe the solution is to let him drive the cars of Truex or Hamlin and see the differences. That’s an old-school remedy to an ages-old issue in racing.
Teammates are unnatural.
Especially if one is named Kyle Busch.
