The race within the race. Finally, something worth watching at Indy.
The 26th Brickyard 400 comes with an edge, and though there are only a few drivers involved, it’s at least something to talk about.
In years past, the only thing interesting about this race was the track.
Now comes Ryan Newman.
One of the last old-guard drivers basically just needs to beat Daniel Suarez to the bricks Sunday to make the playoffs. But what he really wants to do is put Suarez in the fence.
Suarez put Newman in the spin cycle at Darlington last week, tapping him in the second corner and relegating him to 23rd.
“Did he hit me or just take the air off of me?” Newman asked his spotter.
“Looks like he got contact,” he was told.
“That’s what I needed to know,” Newman said coldly. “The 41’s got one coming.”
Newman is somebody you don’t want to tangle with. The chances of Suarez making the playoffs are about zero now.
The scenarios for the last two spots in the 16-team playoffs sound complicated, but they’re really quite simple.
Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Newman and Suarez could all get in with a win. Other than that, they have their own race within the race.
Bowyer would clinch with 48 more points or if there’s a repeat winner.
Suarez needs 54 points, a repeat winner or a win by any of the last four drivers already in.
Newman needs 54 points or a new winner not already in the playoffs.
Johnson needs a lot of things to happen. He basically needs to win.
A new winner from anywhere in the field would get in, so Indy could actually be worth watching for once. If the new aero and horsepower package works the way it’s supposed to, we could be in for a cool race at the Brickyard.
But we’ve seen so many bad races there, most fans are only interested in the playoffs. And while much of the attention will be on Johnson, who has never failed to make the playoffs, the real battle will be between Newman and Suarez.
“What comes around goes around,” Newman said after Darlington.
Newman is very well known for racing very hard,” Suarez said. “He raced me hard; I raced him hard back.”
That’s really what Indy will be all about. Newman vs. Suarez. If it sounds like a heavyweight bout, it is. In a sense, it’s what NASCAR dreamed of when it came up with the idea for the staged playoff structure a few years back when it got tired of Johnson winning the title every season
It would be fitting for Johnson to win Sunday. But it would be better with Newman and Suarez side-by-side on the final lap.
Only one will survive.
