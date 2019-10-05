DOHA, Qatar — Noah Lyles let out a huge scream and kept right on running — through the finish line and straight toward his teammate, Christian Coleman. After a quick hug, Lyles stuck the baton out and Coleman grabbed hold, too.
Nobody was letting it go.
Motivated by a team meeting in the morning, then propelled by sticky-fingered flawlessness at night, the American men overcame the country’s longest and most-notorious track jinx to win gold at the world championships Saturday in the 4x100 relay that has bedeviled this team for decades.
“We broke the curse. We broke the curse,” Lyles yelled into the microphone during his on-track interview. “U-S-A. We’re taking all the golds! All of them.”
Their first sprint relay win at worlds since 2007 — the pre-Usain Bolt days — made the U.S. men 3 for 3 in the sprints.
The winning started a week ago with Coleman’s romp in the 100, and continued Tuesday with an equally impressive win from Lyles in the 200.
Then, this: A win that was anything but pre-ordained, despite the clear advantage the Americans held in raw speed.
It takes teamwork, too.
Three times, the Americans passed the baton — from Coleman to Justin Gatlin, from Gatlin to Mike Rodgers, and from Rodgers to Lyles — and with nary a hiccup in any of the exchanges. The clean exchanges allowed that raw speed to take over.
Still pumped more than an hour after the race, Lyles provided his own play-by-play.
“I saw the first handoff and I was, like ‘Dang,’ then I saw the next one and it was, ‘Dang,’ then, I’m like ‘Ooh,’” he said. “Then I got the baton and I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got to run fast.’ They’re over there doing magic and I’m just trying to make it all worthwhile.”
